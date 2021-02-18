Morris, Maxwell, Gowtham - Biggest Buys of IPL Auction 2021 

Maxwell, 32, was earlier released by Punjab Kings -- earlier called Kings XI Punjab -- who had bought him for Rs. 10.75 crore for the 2020 edition.

Maxwell is an integral member of Australia's T20I squad and is mostly used to playing in the Top 4, but has not had a good run in recent seasons in the IPL. He scored 552 runs at 187.75 strike rate for Punjab in 2014 when they made it to the final. But subsequent seasons have seen his output drop substantially. Having returned to Punjab last year, he managed a total of 108 runs from 13 games, failing to hit a single six along the way.

RCB head coach Mike Hesson pointed to the fine form Maxwell is in.

"He's a multi-skilled player, he's good in the field and is able to bowl off spin, so just depends on what teams want. We all know what good touch he is in away from the IPL. Only a couple of years ago in 2017 he was used higher up the order and had his best IPL, so we'll look at how we best use him...help AB [de Viliers] out and provide a bit of power through the middle there. We've obviously got other players to do other jobs, so we were after that X-factor player and we've found that in Glenn Maxwell, so we're delighted," he said.