IPL Auction: Bids, Buys & Team Composition Trends as 72 Players Find New Homes

Australia’s finance minister Katy Gallagher could well have been on a call this morning with her Indian counterpart, Nirmala Sitharaman. After all, India signed for a direct trade of close to Rs 70 crore through the ‘sale’ of key Aussie players in Tuesday's 2024 IPL auction that took place in distant Dubai, through the largesse of IPL franchise owners.

Together the two finance ministers can probably put their heads together for simpler tax measures between the two countries considering the heavy cricket trade that happens annually through the IPL.

At the magnificent Coca Cola Arena where the best of the world has wowed the crowds, Dubai’s newest showpiece venue became witness to yet another historic event, albeit in cricket.

Australia made the biggest gain with their top two stars- Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins, alongside lead fast bowler Mitch Starc pocketing the biggest paycheques. The IPL franchises were involved in furious bidding for the duo with both netting record sums in the end thanks to the dogfight between the sides.