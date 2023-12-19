Join Us On:
IPL Auction 2024: Gujarat Titans Buy Shahrukh Khan for Rs 7.40 Crore

IPL 2024: Shahrukh Khan became Gujarat Titans' most expensive buy so far, being bought for Rs 7.40 crore.

IPL Auction 2024: Gujarat Titans Buy Shahrukh Khan for Rs 7.40 Crore
Uncapped Indian all-rounder Shahrukh Khan has become Gujarat Titans' most expensive buy so far in this IPL auction 2024, being bought for Rs 7.40 crore from his base price of Rs 40 lakh.

Shahrukh Khan was first part of the IPL in 2021 when he was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore, but he was released at the end of the 2023 season. However, it was Punjab that entered a bidding war for him, with Gujarat coming out on top, courtesy the over Rs 24 crore purse they had left after buying only Umesh Yadav and Azmatullah Omarzai as the auctioneer wrapped up the sale of the first 50 players.

Over the course of his 33 IPL matches Shahrukh has played, he scored 426 runs, averaging 20.29 with a strike rate of 134.81 which resulted in him being released after the 2023 season.

However his ability to finish games combined with an array of all-round skills made him one of the pre-auction favourites among the uncapped players.

A total of 333 players are going under the hammer in Dubai during the 2024 IPL auction, of which 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas cricketers.

However, the 10 teams together have only a maximum of 77 slots open, with each team allowed a roster of a maximum of 25 players.

23 players registered their base price at the maximum of Rs 2 crore with another 13 slotting themselves in the Rs 1.5 crore base price.

IPL 2024   IPL 2024 Auction 

