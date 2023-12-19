IPL Auction 2024: Gujarat Titans Buy Shahrukh Khan for Rs 7.40 Crore

Uncapped Indian all-rounder Shahrukh Khan has become Gujarat Titans' most expensive buy so far in this IPL auction 2024, being bought for Rs 7.40 crore from his base price of Rs 40 lakh.

Shahrukh Khan was first part of the IPL in 2021 when he was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore, but he was released at the end of the 2023 season. However, it was Punjab that entered a bidding war for him, with Gujarat coming out on top, courtesy the over Rs 24 crore purse they had left after buying only Umesh Yadav and Azmatullah Omarzai as the auctioneer wrapped up the sale of the first 50 players.