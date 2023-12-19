IPL Auction 2024: Mumbai Indians Bag Proteas Pacer Gerald Coetzee for Rs 5 Crore

In only his maiden appearance in the competition, Coetzee became the first player from the rainbow nation to take 20 wickets in a single World Cup edition.

Among Coetzee's stats, his wickets column in each competition is particularly noteworthy. The 23-year-old scalped 23 wickets at the SA20, emerging as the tournament’s third-highest wicket-taker. He also picked up three wickets in his last T20I appearance against India.