Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL Auction 2024: Mumbai Indians Bag Proteas Pacer Gerald Coetzee for Rs 5 Crore

#IPL2024Auction | South African pacer Gerald Coetzee goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs 5 crore.

The Quint
Published
IPL
1 min read
IPL Auction 2024: Mumbai Indians Bag Proteas Pacer Gerald Coetzee for Rs 5 Crore
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Mumbai Indians (MI) acquire South African pacer Gerald Coetzee for Rs 5 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In only his maiden appearance in the competition, Coetzee became the first player from the rainbow nation to take 20 wickets in a single World Cup edition.

Among Coetzee's stats, his wickets column in each competition is particularly noteworthy. The 23-year-old scalped 23 wickets at the SA20, emerging as the tournament’s third-highest wicket-taker. He also picked up three wickets in his last T20I appearance against India.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

A total of 333 players are going under the hammer in Dubai during the 2024 IPL auction, of which 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas cricketers.

However, the 10 teams together have only a maximum of 77 slots open, with each team allowed a roster of a maximum of 25 players.

23 players registered their base price at the maximum of Rs 2 crore with another 13 slotting themselves in the Rs 1.5 crore base price.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  IPL 2024   IPL 2024 Auction 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×