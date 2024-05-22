IPL: RCB's ‘Fight Club’ Resurgence – Free to Do Anything After Losing Everything

Should Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) redemption arc be encapsulated in a solitary moment, which flawlessly portrays the team’s impeccable resurgence, which moment would you pick?

Will it be Virat Kohli’s precise throw from deep extra-cover against Punjab Kings, to dismiss an in-form Shashank Singh, and then his jubilant sprint?

But it is barely novel. He is, after all, Virat Kohli.