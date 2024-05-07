IPL 2024: Surya's Unbeaten Ton Guides Mumbai Indians to 7-wicket Win Over SRH

However, Suryakumar Yadav came to Mumbai Indians' rescue hitting a timely half-century. But unlike in the previous match, when he struck a fifty but could not guide his team to victory, on Monday, the Mumbai batter stayed put at the wicket, unleashed some brilliant shots, playing his usual 360-degree cricket to help his team to a memorable victory.

Though he appeared to be facing a bit of physical discomfort, Suryakumar Yadav, the best T20 batter in the World as per the ICC rankings, played some unbelievable shots and raised a century partnership for the fourth wicket partnership with Tilak Varma that pulled Mumbai Indians to safety.

After playing the first couple of overs cautiously, SKY drove Bhuvi through mid-off for his first boundary and a few deliveries later stayed deep in the crease and clipped Cummins for a six over deep third.

He waded into Marco Jansen in the seventh over, hitting him for two fours and two sixes, whipping, thumping and ramping him to the boundary with relish.