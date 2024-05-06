IPL 2024: Nitish Kumar Reddy – Power-Hitting All-Rounder India Desperately Need

Despite their triumph, 2 May was an anomaly for Sunrisers Hyderabad. For a team that has recorded scores of 266, 277 and 287 – all in the same season – fretting whilst batting was, indeed, an anomaly.

What had happened?

Facing Rajasthan Royals – then league leaders – on the back of two defeats, Hyderabad were reeling at 35/2 in the sixth over. More than the scoreboard, Travis Head’s struggles were surprising. The rampaging, impregnable force could barely get a move on.