IPL 2024: Pat Cummins and Gen-Next Leads Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Revival

Sunrisers Hyderabad were going through a severe period of stagnation in the last three Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons – finishing at the bottom of the table twice, and in eighth place once. It was a drastic fall from being one of the most consistent franchises, one that had qualified for the playoffs in every season since winning the final in 2016, to becoming one of the worst-performing franchises in the league.

Things had started deteriorating in the IPL 2021 season when their performance took a severe dip, giving birth to an infamous saga between the SRH management and David Warner, who was not only sacked from captaincy, but also kept out of the XI in the second half of the season. He was released in the subsequent season and SRH assembled a new squad in the mega auction, which looked quite strong and formidable on paper, with a new coaching setup and a new captain in Aiden Markram at the helm.

But the results were still missing as an eighth-place finish in IPL 2022 was followed by an even worse, bottom-of-the-table finish in 2023.