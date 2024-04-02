IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Clocks 156.7 kmph, Says ‘My Goal Is To Play for Country’

On the back of an excellent debut in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), Mayank Yadav has stolen the limelight with his pace yet again during Lucknow Super Giants’ 28-run triumph over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday (2 April), at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The young pacer from Delhi recorded staggering figures of 4-0-14-3, on a ground which historically has been harsh on the bowlers. His victims in this match included Rajat Patidar and two power-hitting Australians – Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green.
Not only did Mayank’s spell help Lucknow get their second consecutive win in this competition, but it also marked the second consecutive occasion of the speedster bowling the fastest delivery of the season. Having bowled a 155.8 kmph ripper against Punjab Kings in the previous match, Mayank clocked 156.7 kmph in Bengaluru, which was the fourth-fastest delivery in the history of IPL.
Fastest deliveries in IPL:
Shaun Tait – 157.7 kmph
Lockie Ferguson – 157.3 kmph
Umran Malik – 157 kmph
Mayank Yadav – 156.8 kmph
Anrich Nortje – 156.2 kmph
After the match, Mayank expressed his desire to represent the national team.
My aim is to play for India as much as possible. I feel this is just the start and my main goal is what I am focused on. I enjoyed Cameron Green's wicket the most. A lot of things are important to bowl at this sleep – diet, sleep, training. If you bowl fast, you have to be perfect in a lot of things.Mayank Yadav
