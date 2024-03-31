IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav – India’s Latest Pace Find, Whom Selectors Are Monitoring

On Saturday (30 March), a familiar number flashed on cricket coach Devendra Sharma’s mobile screen. It was a call from one of his wards, informing the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) debut is finally materialising. The customary reaction would have been of ecstasy, but Sharma was a tad anxious.
Why?
This was the third instance of such a call. The previous two occasions were anti-climactic – the debut never eventuated. In the last instance, during the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, Krunal Pandya sustained a niggle and the would-be debutant had to vacate his place for Manan Vohra, to ensure the team’s batting strength is not compromised.
But the student – pacer Mayank Yadav – eventually made his debut last night, and Punjab Kings’ batting strength was certainly, severely compromised. The youngster picked up three wickets – that of Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma. The highlight, however, was his 155.8 kmph delivery, making him the fastest bowler of this year’s IPL.
The discovery of a pace prodigy captured the collective imagination of India’s cricket enthusiasts.
The road ahead is yet to be chartered. We revisit the road travelled so far.
A Feeble Kid with the Innate Gift of Pace
Hailing from Punjabi Bagh in West Delhi, Mayank started playing cricket at the age of nine, with his father Prabhu Yadav – an enormous fan of the game – having a major role to play.
He initially spent four years in Patel Nagar’s Rohtak Road Gymkhana Cricket Club, but with opportunities sparse and progress stagnant, he opted to shift base to the Sonnet Cricket Club – where the likes of Rishabh Pant and Ashish Nehra have trained, under late Tarak Sinha's stewardship.
Speaking with The Quint, his coach Devendra Sharma reminisces his first meeting with the pacer:
Mayank was around 13 years of age when he came to our academy. I was asked to conduct his trials. My first impression was of him being a weak kid, but I was stunned to see how fast he bowled. Lag hi nahin raha tha ki itna kamzoor baccha itna tez ball fek sakta hai (I could not believe that someone who looked so weak could bowl this fast).Devendra Sharma
The Training Regime
The 21-year-old combines his pace with ‘nip’ – deliveries that skid into the batter after pitching, often catching them by surprise.
Mayank’s pace is god-gifted. While he always was fast, nip also came naturally to him. We did not have to work on those aspects, but he had a feeble, so our focus was on improving his fitness and strength.Devendra Sharma
What also expedited his development is his training with the balls used in Test cricket, since his formative years.
He bowled two spells at the academy every day – one with the new ball and another with an old ball. We made him use SG’s Test balls right from the start, so that he gets accustomed to how that ball behaves. Anyone can bowl fast with the ‘kancha’ ball, but you need skills to bowl fast with the Test balls.Devendra Sharma
Escaping (Of Sorts) from a Job Opportunity
Despite doing well for his academy, Mayank could not make it to the U-14 or U-16 team of Delhi. Around this time, Services called the teenager for a trial, and were impressed enough to offer him a three-format contract, alongside a job that would pay him Rs 50,000 monthly.
Mayank, however, was determined to represent Delhi, and managed to escape the scene before pen could be put to paper.
To ensure non-selection in Delhi’s age-level teams does not hinder his progress, the pacer was asked to compete in the club tournaments organised by the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA).
We realised that he will only improve when he plays matches, so we got him to play in the club tournaments. Mayank competed in every age-level category, from U14 to U19, and he was always a consistent performer in these tournaments. Even last year when we won the DDCA league, Mayank played nearly every match.Devendra Sharma
The Delhi Dream
Mayank eventually was selected for Delhi’s U19 team four years ago, while three years ago, he made his senior debut during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match at Chandigarh. It was a memorable occasion, as when Delhi had only 12 runs to defend in the last two overs, Mayank bowled a two-wicket maiden, dismissing Mohit Sharma and Nitin Saini.
He has since represented Delhi in all three formats, and also featured in the last edition’s Deodhar Trophy, where he clocked 155 kmph.
His coach says:
The world saw his pace only last night, but I have been telling people about him for many years now. Yesterday was not the first time that he bowled 155 kmph, he did the same in Deodhar Trophy as well. Mayank was North Zone’s highest wicket-taker in that tournament (12 wickets).Devendra Sharma
A Phone Call From Ajit Agarkar
Albeit he is only 21, Mayank's burgeoning career has been marred by a string of injuries. One such injury made him miss out on the entire IPL 2023, whilst another prevented him from possibly making a lasting impression on the chairman of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee, Ajit Agarkar.
Devendra narrates the incident:
Mayank could have gotten into the Test fold as well, if not for an unfortunate injury. I got a call from Ajit Agarkar after the Deodhar Trophy. He had heard that there was a new bowler who bowled super-fast, and he wanted to see Mayank live in action. At that time, Ajit was looking for backup pacers for the Test squad. But Mayank pulled his hamstring and had to undergo rehabilitation in Mumbai, so Ajit could not see him playing. If he had, maybe Mayank could have been called for the last series (India vs England) when India needed a pacer.Devendra Sharma
Now that the world has seen Mayank in action, Devendra has his fingers crossed.
I hope that now he has seen him playing, and he liked what he saw. Because it takes genuine pace to surprise a batter like Jonny Bairstow, who comes from England and has grown up facing express quicks.Devendra Sharma
Interest From Gujarat Titans & Delhi Capitals
Prior to the unveiling of the retained players’ list for IPL 2024, two franchises had shown interest in Mayank – Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. Lucknow, however, was not willing to let him go.
There were quite a few franchises who were interested in him. I told Ashish Nehra about his abilities, so he called Mayank for a trial. Ashish was very impressed and wanted him in Gujarat Titans. I spoke with Rishabh Pant as well, and he wanted Mayank in Delhi Capitals. But then, Lucknow Super Giants decided to retain him so those moves did not materialise.Devendra Sharma
Devendra further adds that Gautam Gambhir, fellow Delhi cricketer who is now with Kolkata Knight Riders, was always a ‘big supporter’ of Mayank during his stint with LSG.
A Few Tricks Are Yet to Be Revealed
Mayank, speaking to media after the match, stated that he felt he belonged at this stage.
I had been visualising my debut for the last two years. I used to think of how I would bowl my first ball, and how it would feel to bowl in front of a huge crowd. People told me there will be nerves in debut, but I didn't feel that. I was confident since my first over, I felt that I belong on this stage.Mayank Yadav
Devendra further accentuates it, stating besides his unbridled pace, the speedster also has a few tricks up his sleeve, which will be revealed in the upcoming matches.
I suggested him to stick to his natural strength for his first match, which is pace. But that does not mean he lacks variation. He has an effective slower one and knuckle ball as well, it is just that yesterday was his debut so I asked him not to try too many things.Devendra Sharma
"Aane waaley matches mein slower ones aur knuckle balls dekhna (You will see the slower ones and knuckle balls in the upcoming matches," the proud coach concludes.
