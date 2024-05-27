ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL 2024 Award Winners: Full List of Winners After IPL 2024 Final

IPL 2024 Award Winners List: The IPL 2024 orange cap, purple cap, fair play winner, and other winners list

IPL 2024 Winners List: Kolkata Knight Riders lifted their third trophy in the Indian Premier League with a crushing eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a completely one-sided final today. Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) bowlers blew the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) away for a record low score of 113 after which Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten 52 off 26 balls helped them win their title for the third time. SRH's explosive style of batting backfired on the biggest occasion of them all. SRH were all out for 113, thus breaking the record for lowest total in the history of the IPL final. On the other hand, KKR went on to take four wickets inside the first 10 overs.

The IPL 2024 Presentation ceremony was scheduled after the final match and orange cap, purple cap, fair play award, gamechanger of the season, and other awards were given to the winners. Have a look at the list of winners below.

IPL 2024 Full Winners List

Here's the full list of awards handed out after the 2024 IPL Final

  1. Most valuable player: To Be Announced Soon

  2. Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Season - Sunil Narine (KKR)

  3. Purple Cap winner (most wickets): Harshal Patel (24 wickets)

  4. Orange Cap winner (most runs): Virat Kohli (741 runs)

  5. Emerging player of the season: Nitish Kumar Reddy

  6. Fair Play Award: Sunrisers Hyderabad

  7. Super Striker of the season: Jake Fraser McGurk (234. 04)

  8. Most Fours Award - Travis Head (SRH)

  9. Most Sixes Award - Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

  10. Catch of the season: Ramandeep Singh

  11. Player of the match - Mitchell Starc

  12. Fantasy player of the match - Mitchell Starc

  13. Most sixes in the match - Venkatesh Iyer

  14. Most fours in the match - Rahmanullah Gurbaz

  15. Most dot balls in the match - Harshit Rana

Topics:  IPL   Indian Premier League   IPL 2024 

