IPL 2022: Wriddhiman Saha's 67 Helps Gujarat Titans Win by 7 Wickets Against CSK
Gujarat Titans were the first team to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2022. CSK have already been eliminated.
Wriddhiman Saha scored a brilliant half-century for the Gujarat Titans, who registered a comfortable win against the Chennai Super Kings. Saha’s half-century was crucial as he and David Miller put the finishing touches on the contest for a 7-wicket win. Saha finished with an unbeaten 67.
Gujarat Titans, who were the first to qualify for the playoff stage, had lost the wickets for Shubman Gill (18), Matthew Wade (20) and Hardik Pandya (7) during the chase of 134. CSK had only managed to post 133/5 with Ruturaj Gaikwad getting a fifty.
On a sluggish pitch, Ruturaj Gaikwad began really well for his 49-ball 53 but gradually slowed down as the innings progressed.
He found an ally in Moeen Ali but Chennai never found the acceleration they needed, faltering badly in the last five overs as the batters couldn't hit a single boundary in that phase. For Gujarat, Mohammed Shami was pick of bowlers for 2/19 while Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph and R Sai Kishore picked a wicket each in a tidy bowling show.
Pushed into bowling first, Shami got the breakthrough when he found the outside edge of Devon Conway's bat on a ball straightening and giving a straightforward catch to Wriddhiman Saha. But Chennai made a good recovery in power-play as Gaikwad and Ali took 32 runs off the last two overs of power-play.
While Gaikwad smacked two boundaries and a six off Yash Dayal in the fifth over, Ali hit Rashid for back-to-back sixes over leg-side. Gaikwad and Ali shared a stand of 57 runs off 39 balls before left-arm spinner Kishore took out the latter, who played one shot too many and mistimed a slog-sweep to deep mid-wicket.
Though Gaikwad continued to motor along, he wasn't getting the required big hits from N Jagadeesan. After Gaikwad reached his fifty off 44 balls, Jagadeesan smacked a four and six off Kishore to boost the scoring rate going into the last five overs. But Gujarat triggered a slowdown from which Chennai could never come out.
Gaikwad danced down the pitch to heave across the line but was caught at deep mid-wicket off Rashid. Joseph bounced out Shivam Dube for a two-ball duck while Shami returned in the final over to take out MS Dhoni with a short ball pulled straight to mid-wicket. Such was Gujarat's strong control over Chennai in the last five overs that they didn't leak a single boundary while giving away 24 runs.
