IPL 2022: Wriddhiman Saha's 67 Helps Gujarat Titans Win by 7 Wickets Against CSK

On a sluggish pitch, Ruturaj Gaikwad began really well for his 49-ball 53 but gradually slowed down as the innings progressed.

He found an ally in Moeen Ali but Chennai never found the acceleration they needed, faltering badly in the last five overs as the batters couldn't hit a single boundary in that phase. For Gujarat, Mohammed Shami was pick of bowlers for 2/19 while Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph and R Sai Kishore picked a wicket each in a tidy bowling show.

Pushed into bowling first, Shami got the breakthrough when he found the outside edge of Devon Conway's bat on a ball straightening and giving a straightforward catch to Wriddhiman Saha. But Chennai made a good recovery in power-play as Gaikwad and Ali took 32 runs off the last two overs of power-play.

While Gaikwad smacked two boundaries and a six off Yash Dayal in the fifth over, Ali hit Rashid for back-to-back sixes over leg-side. Gaikwad and Ali shared a stand of 57 runs off 39 balls before left-arm spinner Kishore took out the latter, who played one shot too many and mistimed a slog-sweep to deep mid-wicket.