IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja’s IPL Journey Has Always Had Many Twists and Turns

When the Indian Premier League (IPL) got underway back in 2008, Ravindra Jadeja was one of the bright spots in Rajasthan Royals’ triumphant campaign.

Fresh from his exploits in the Under-19 World Cup, Shane Warne spotted Jadeja and anointed him as his ‘rock star.’ Jadeja repaid the faith with his performances. The way Warne talked up Jadeja was unbelievable.

Here was a young man from the western-most region of India in Saurashtra, being spoken about by someone from one of the most Australian characters ever, Warne from Melbourne. If ever you could have two people from two remote worlds coming together, then this was the perfect example.

A year later, in 2009, Jadeja was the first-ever specialist T20I player chosen by Indian selectors for a series in New Zealand. He had truly made his climb up the ladder in a way that was expected of him. Elsewhere his captain from the 2008 Under-19 World Cup, a young man named Virat Kohli was also taking baby steps in his international career.