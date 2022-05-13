Tewatia, Mohsin, Karthik to Rinku: 10 Underrated Makers and Breakers of IPL 2022

There are the Jos Buttlers, KL Rahuls, David Warners, and Kagiso Rabadas of the world who find themselves at the top of the run-scoring or wicket-taking charts time and again in the IPL, and the ongoing edition is no exception.

Then there are those who might not be in the limelight that often but keep doing their job diligently, without fail.

Most of the players mentioned in the following list of the Top 10 underrated performers of IPL 2022 might not find a place in the top run-scoring or wicket-taking lists but are integral parts of their franchise. They might be seen in action for only a short duration but their performances are invaluable to the team's cause and make the difference between a narrow defeat and a victory.