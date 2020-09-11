‘Living in Bio-Bubble Both a Challenge & an Opportunity’: Shikhar

Always an optimist, Dhawan also talked about the time all players will be spending restricted to the IPL bio-bubble as ‘a challenge but also an opportunity’.

"It depends on an individual and how they think. I always see things as an opportunity so I see the bio-bubble as an opportunity to blend more with my team-mates. The other things there is, is that if a player is doing well or not doing well, they can’t step out of the hotel and they must go through the emotions here. In this IPL, there will not be an outlet for someone who is not doing well to get out and relax for a while by going to roam around outside and divert their mind. So here, people have to be mentally strong,” said Dhawan.