Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Mohammad Shami Leads, GT vs MI Match Details Here

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holders List: Take a look at the top names after the GT vs MI match on Friday, 26 May.

IPL
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final match is scheduled to be played soon. The final match will be played on Sunday, 28 May and cricket fans will get to know who will win the title this year. The IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians took place today, Friday, 26 May. It is important to know the updated Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023 list after the match. We have the details for you.

The Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023 list top names change after every match. The player leading the list will win the award this season. Cricket fans following the Indian Premier League 2023 updates should know the top names in the Purple Cap list. One should stay updated with the latest details to know who will win the award.

The Purple Cap award will be given to the player with the most wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. One should take a look at the updated table to see who is leading the list.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder List: Top Names After GT vs MI Match

The IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder list is updated here after the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match on Friday, 26 May:

  1. Mohammad Shami (GT) - 28 wickets

  2. Rashid Khan (GT) - 26 wickets

  3. Mohit Sharma (GT) - 24 wickets

  4. Piyush Chawla (MI) - 22 wickets

  5. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 21 wickets

Gujarat Titans won by 62 runs against Mumbai Indians on Friday. Now, the final IPL 2023 match will be played between CSK vs GT on Sunday. Watch the last match to know the winner for this season.

Topics: Mumbai Indians Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 

