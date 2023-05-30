ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: Watch – Ravindra Jadeja Wins Title for CSK With Last Over Blitzkrieg

IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja struck 10 runs in the last two deliveries.

The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans went on till the very last delivery, with Ravindra Jadeja winning the game for the former. MS Dhoni’s team needed 13 runs in the last over, with Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja out on the 22 yards. From Gujarat’s perspective, skipper Hardik Pandya handed the ball to his death-overs specialist, Mohit Sharma.

The veteran bowled four excellent deliveries to concede only three runs, as odds were then completely stacked in GT’s favour, with CSK requiring 10 runs off the 2 balls. Jadeja, however, came up trumps by smashing a six in the penultimate delivery, alleviating some pressure from his team.

Needing four runs in the last delivery, the all-rounder flicked a full-toss into the leg-side boundary, threading the ball between short fine leg and wicketkeeper, thereby securing Chennai’s fifth title.

