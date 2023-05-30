IPL 2023: Full List of Award-Winners After IPL 2023 Final

Chennai Super Kings won Season 16 of the Indian Premier League after beating Gujarat Titans 5 wickets in the final on Monday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

10 runs were needed off the last two deliveries and Ravindra Jadeja hit the winnings runs in the last-ball finish as he sprinted towards the boundary line to celebrate the win with his team-mates and the fans.

In the presentation ceremony that followed a host of awards were handed out to the top performers of the season with champions Chennai Super Kings bagging a Rs. 20 crore cash prize for their first place finish. Gujarat Titans were given Rs. 12.5 crore for finishing runner-up.