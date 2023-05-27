Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Holds First Position, GT vs MI Match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is coming to an end and cricket fans in the country are excited to see which team wins the title this year. The IPL 2023 final is set to be played on Sunday, 28 May. Before the finals, the qualifier 2 match took place today, Friday, 26 May. Gujarat Titans played against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 match. One should take note of the updated Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023 list today.
The winning team in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match will go straight to the finals. It is important to note that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has already reached the finals after winning the playoff match against Gujarat Titans. The player leading the Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023 list will receive the award this IPL season.
The Orange Cap is awarded to those players who have achieved the most runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League season. The player at the top of the list gets the award so one should take note of the updated names.
IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder List: Updated Names After GT vs MI Match
The IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder names after Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match on Friday, 26 May, are stated here for interested fans:
Shubman Gill (GT) - 16 matches
Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 14 matches
Virat Kohli (RCB) - 14 matches
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 14 matches
Devon Conway (CSK) - 15 matches
Gujarat Titans won by 62 runs on Friday. Now, CSK vs GT will play the final IPL 2023 match on Sunday, as per schedule. Follow the latest updates to know which team will win the trophy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)