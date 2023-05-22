Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill – India’s Cricket Baton Passes from King to Prince

So, the first pre-condition for the mystical baton passing was met. Kohli had set a very high benchmark that evening. Now, if Shubman was upto it, if he deserved that baton, if he did have a pre-destined claim to it, as Arthur’s claim to Excalibur, or Arjun’s claim to celestial bow ‘Gandiva’, then this night could be the night, this game could be that game.

Shubman too, had got to this moment in his own special way. The Gujarat Titans’ journey to the top of the league had been almost unstoppable, they were already top-of-the-table before this final match, and would stay up there even if they had lost. And Shubman, as in 2022, had a lot to do with the Titans’ success. But a worthy successor to Kohli, can’t possibly know the meaning of complacency. Setting his own personal benchmarks, Shubman, like Kohli, had also further raised his game. His previous game, against SRH had seen him also notch up his first century of IPL 2023, a 100 in just 58 balls. Five fewer than Kohli’s against the same opponents. And in this game too, the now trademark ‘Gill-esque’ calm intensity saw him eclipse Kohli’s century, with a match-winning 100 off just 52 balls. Within hours, Shubman had replicated Virat’s feat of scoring back-to-back 100s in the IPL with deceptive ease.

And so, there was complete honour in that magical ‘handover’ moment. Virat had played with his whole heart, raising his game, and Shubman had done the same. And yet fittingly, it was Shubman’s centuries that were a nose ahead of Virat’s, made in fewer deliveries, and on both occasions, for a winning cause. On the night of the 21st, it was the new claimant to the mystical baton, who defeated the holder in battle. And in sport, when game is well fought, there is no dishonour in defeat, just accolades all around. By the end of the league matches for IPL 2023, both Shubman and Virat stood tall in the race for the Orange Cap, and yet fittingly, here too, the emerging hero was just ahead of his idol, with Kohli at an aggregate of 639 runs, and Gill at 680.