CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, and Live Telecast in India Here

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is getting ready to host Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the 49th match of the Indian Premier League 2024. The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 face-off will be held today, Wednesday, 1 May. All cricket fans across India should stay alert if they want to watch their favourite players in action. The upcoming match will be live streamed for those who did not buy the tickets. Both teams are gearing up to defeat each other in the match.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is aiming to win the match and inch a step closer to finishing in the top four of the ongoing season. Fans are excited to watch the upcoming CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 match on Wednesday. Punjab Kings have had an underperforming season this time. They pulled off a record run chase in their last match against KKR.
Take a look at the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 match date, time, venue, and live streaming website in India.
When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match take place?
The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, 1 May. Chennai Super Kings will be ready to take against Punjab Kings at 7:30 pm IST, on the scheduled date.
All cricket fans in India should note that the toss will take place at 7 pm. You can watch the live telecast from anywhere you want.
Where will the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 match be played?
Chennai Super Kings will play against Punjab Kings in the upcoming IPL match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Those who have the tickets can watch the match at the venue.
Where to watch the live telecast of the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 today?
You can watch the live telecast of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) on the Star Sports Network channels.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 today?
You can watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2024 on the Jio Cinema app and website on Wednesday. Follow the live streaming from anywhere you want.
