Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top Players List After CSK vs SRH Match

After GT VS RCB, Virat Kohli is leading the Orange Cap race by being the first player to surpass 500 runs in IPL 2024.

The Orange Cap, given to the highest run-scorer, is one of the most coveted individual honors in the competition. The player with the most runs during the tournament wears the Orange Cap while on the field. However, the batter with the most runs at the end of the IPL 2024 season will win the Orange Cap award. Let's check the top players list for Orange Cap and Purple Cap in IPL 2024.