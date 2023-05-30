'Anything For You Mahi Bhai': Jadeja Dedicates CSK's Fifth Title Win to MS Dhoni

After producing one of the most unforgettable finishes in an IPL match in Monday's final against the Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dedicated their fifth IPL title to skipper MS Dhoni.

Jadeja provided a grandstand finish, hitting a six and a four with 10 needed off the last two balls, to power CSK to their fifth IPL title as they beat defending champions GT by five wickets (DLS Method) in a thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium.