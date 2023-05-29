CSK Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final: Dhoni's 5th Or Hardik's 2nd? Take 2 Awaits

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will compete in the IPL 2023 final.
The match will be played in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
Chennai are making their tenth appearance in an IPL final.
Gujarat will be vying for their second consecutive title.
Head-to-head records are inclined in Gujarat's favour.
CSK vs GT Live: Time For Take 2
If Sunday, May 28 was anti-climactic, with rain and thunderstorm playing the most flawless version of hide and seek there is, we have got some positive update for you.
Sun has shone brightly over Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday, 29 May, but come the end of the day, only one of the two participating teams will be shining.
Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will compete in the final of IPL 2023, albeit a day later than they were initially scheduled to.
Irrespective of the outcome, a record will be equalled tonight. Should Chennai win, they will become only the second team after Mumbai Indians to lift the trophy on five occasions. A Gujarat triumph, on the flip side, would make them only the second team to win back-to-back IPL titles.
Having finished second in the league phase, Chennai took the shorter route to the final by beating Gujarat in Qualifier 1. That being said, Gujarat have won the most number of matches this season, in what proves to be a testament to their consistency.
