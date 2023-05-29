CSK Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final: Dhoni's 5th Or Hardik's 2nd? Take 2 Awaits

If Sunday, May 28 was anti-climactic, with rain and thunderstorm playing the most flawless version of hide and seek there is, we have got some positive update for you.

Sun has shone brightly over Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday, 29 May, but come the end of the day, only one of the two participating teams will be shining.

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will compete in the final of IPL 2023, albeit a day later than they were initially scheduled to.