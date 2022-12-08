Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live: BJP Takes Massive Lead in Early Trends
Catch all live updates of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 results here.
Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming for a seventh straight victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, as it takes a massive lead in early hours of counting of votes on Thursday, 8 December.
While the contest in the state has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, the fight now has three major players with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the fray for the first time.
Gujarat has 182 Assembly constituencies, which means a party will have to secure 92 seats to attain majority
Exit poll results for the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections have unanimously predicted a landslide victory for the BJP
The BJP has enjoyed power in Gujarat for the last 27 years
The Congress may pip AAP to the number two spot, but suffer a steep drop in vote and seat share.
'BJP Will Break Records': Punresh Modi
"BJP will break records. It will get the maximum number of seat and the highest voting percentage. All our candidates will be ahead of their rival candidates by a huge margin. The BJP will have a huge victory," BJP Surat West candidate Punresh Modi was quoted as saying as the saffron party leads in early counting of votes.
BJP's Ritaben Ketankumar Patel Leads From Gandhinagar North
BJP candidate Ritaben Ketankumar Patel is leading from Gandhinagar North, early trends indicate.
BJP's Rivaba Jadeja Leads From Jamnagar North
BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, is leading from Jamnagar North, as per early trends.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.