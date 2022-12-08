Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live: BJP Takes Massive Lead in Early Trends

Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming for a seventh straight victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, as it takes a massive lead in early hours of counting of votes on Thursday, 8 December.

While the contest in the state has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, the fight now has three major players with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the fray for the first time.