ADVERTISEMENT
Live

Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live: BJP Takes Massive Lead in Early Trends

Catch all live updates of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 results here.

The Quint
Updated
Gujarat Elections
5 min read
Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live: BJP Takes Massive Lead in Early Trends
i

Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming for a seventh straight victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, as it takes a massive lead in early hours of counting of votes on Thursday, 8 December.

While the contest in the state has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, the fight now has three major players with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the fray for the first time.

Snapshot

  • Gujarat has 182 Assembly constituencies, which means a party will have to secure 92 seats to attain majority

  • Exit poll results for the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections have unanimously predicted a landslide victory for the BJP

  • The BJP has enjoyed power in Gujarat for the last 27 years

  • The Congress may pip AAP to the number two spot, but suffer a steep drop in vote and seat share.

8:46 AM , 08 Dec

'BJP Will Break Records': Punresh Modi

"BJP will break records. It will get the maximum number of seat and the highest voting percentage. All our candidates will be ahead of their rival candidates by a huge margin. The BJP will have a huge victory," BJP Surat West candidate Punresh Modi was quoted as saying as the saffron party leads in early counting of votes.

ADVERTISEMENT
8:37 AM , 08 Dec

BJP's Ritaben Ketankumar Patel Leads From Gandhinagar North

BJP candidate Ritaben Ketankumar Patel is leading from Gandhinagar North, early trends indicate.

8:22 AM , 08 Dec

BJP's Rivaba Jadeja Leads From Jamnagar North

BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, is leading from Jamnagar North, as per early trends.

ADVERTISEMENT
8:16 AM , 08 Dec
KEY EVENT

CM Bhupendra Patel Leads From Ghatlodia

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel leads from the Ghatlodia constituency, early trends show.


Published: 08 Dec 2022, 7:05 AM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
KEY EVENTS