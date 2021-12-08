Villagers in K'taka Stage Play, Help Musician Raise Money for Daughter's Wedding

A group of villagers from Karnataka's Koppal town recently went out of their way to help a fellow resident in their neighbourhood who was struggling to arrange money for his daughter's marriage.

Shivaraj Hugar, a resident of Vadaganal village has been a harmonium player for almost two decades now, reported The New Indian Express.

However, after the coronavirus struck in March 2020, Hugar, who also writes plays, was finding it difficult to make ends meet. This is because the consecutive COVID-19-induced lockdowns had forced drama companies to shut, pushing scores of theatre artists like himself to lose their livelihood.