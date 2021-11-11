Visually Challenged Vadodara Man Sanjeev Gohil Scales 17,000 Ft Himalayan Peak

Visually challenged Sanjeev Gohil, recently climbed Mount Friendship at an altitude of 17,346 feet above sea level in Himachal Pradesh.

The 43-year-old has always been passionate about forests, wildlife conservation and mountaineering. However, in 2001, the resident of Vadodara, Gujarat, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a progressive vision disorder.

Now, Gohil has lost his vision completely. However, that has not deterred him from following his passion for mountaineering.

Gohil, who works as a postal assistant at the Department of Posts (India Post), with help from his friend, braved the cold winds and the freezing temperatures to climb the rugged terrain.