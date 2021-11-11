Visually Challenged Vadodara Man Sanjeev Gohil Scales 17,000 Ft Himalayan Peak
He achieved this unique feat with the help of his 33 year old friend Pushpak Kotiya.
Visually challenged Sanjeev Gohil, recently climbed Mount Friendship at an altitude of 17,346 feet above sea level in Himachal Pradesh.
The 43-year-old has always been passionate about forests, wildlife conservation and mountaineering. However, in 2001, the resident of Vadodara, Gujarat, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a progressive vision disorder.
Now, Gohil has lost his vision completely. However, that has not deterred him from following his passion for mountaineering.
Gohil, who works as a postal assistant at the Department of Posts (India Post), with help from his friend, braved the cold winds and the freezing temperatures to climb the rugged terrain.
“I am into mountaineering. I have climbed mountains in Pavagadh, Jambughoda and Chhota Udepur among others. But the Himalayas is a completely different terrain because of its snowy ranges. I could do it because of my friend,” he was quoted as saying by The Times of India.
Gohil and Kotiya, a civil engineer became thick friends following their association with the Wildlife Trust.
Throughout the journey, Gohil followed Kotiya, on his shoulder or with a sling attached to his bag. The up and down movements of the latter's shoulders helped Gohil to predict his next step. Every step, Gohil said was unpredictable as there were both loose and firm rocks. One could easily slip, it he or she steps on the loose rocks by mistake, he said adding that he wishes to climb the Mount Everest one day.
Although, the duo had previously climbed mountains, scaling the Friendship Peak, Kotiya said was challenging because of the snowclad mountains and cold winds.
A traveler usually climbs the mountain by stepping on the existing snow steps. However, it was extremely challenging for Gohil, as he could not see the steps, he said. "For each step, he required three times more energy that others," Kotiya told the publication.
