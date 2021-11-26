Ex Women Naxals in Maha's Gadchiroli Turn Entrepreneurs; Launch Floor Cleaner

Thanks to the welfare initiatives of Gadchiroli Police, surrendered women Naxals in the district have turned entrepreneurs and have begun their own businesses. They are now manufacturing and selling a floor cleaner phenyl under the brand name of 'Clean 101'.

The local police said that as many as 11 former Maoists including 10 women and one man were trained in manufacturing phenyl, news agency PTI reported.

The initiative is the brainchild of Gadchiroli superintendent of police Ankit Goyal, who directed the police department to create a Self Help Group (SHG) called 'Navjeevan Utpadak Sangh' for the surrendered women Naxals.