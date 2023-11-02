'Self-Contradictory, Unjust': Review Petition Against Same-Sex Marriage Verdict

What was the 17 October verdict?

On 17 October, a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud ruled against legalising same-sex marriage and said that it was up to the Parliament to make laws to enable it.

The 3:2 majority opinion was delivered by Justices RS Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha. Meanwhile, CJI Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul delivered separate dissenting judgments.

The 366-page judgment touched upon various matters, including whether the right to marry can be considered a fundamental right, whether queer couples can adopt, and whether a non-heterosexual civil union is plausible. You can read the highlights of the judgment here.