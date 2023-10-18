Right To Marry, SMA, Adoption: 7 Key Takeaways From Marriage Equality Judgment

In its judgment against legalising same-sex marriages in India, the five-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court also made a significant observation – that state legislatures are free to enact laws recognising and regulating same-sex marriage "in the absence of any central law."

While the judgment directed the Centre to form a committee "for the purpose of defining and elucidating the scope of the entitlements of queer couples who are in unions," it didn't specify the timeframe for its constitution.

The 366-page judgment delivered by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices SK Kaul, SR Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha touches upon various matters – including whether the right to marry can be considered a fundamental right, whether queer couples can adopt, and whether a non-heterosexual civil union is plausible.

The Quint deep-dived into the judgment so you don't have to – and here are the major takeaways.