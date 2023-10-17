ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Supreme Court Did Not Allow Same-Sex Couples To Adopt Children

The Supreme Court stated that same-sex couples would NOT be allowed to adopt children.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Fact-Check: Supreme Court Did Not Allow Same-Sex Couples To Adopt Children
Shortly after the Supreme Court announced its verdict on the marriage equality case, social media users shared posts where they spoke about how even though same-sex marriage was not going to be legally recognised, the verdict now allowed same-sex couples to adopt a child.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

(Archives of more claims on social media platforms can be seen here, here and here.)

But…?: The viral claim is false. The Supreme Court has upheld the Central Adoption Resource Authority’s (CARA) regulations, which does not allow same-sex couples to adopt children.

What did the Supreme Court say in its verdict?: The five-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices Hima Kohli, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, and PS Narasimha, unanimously agreed that transgender persons had a right to marry and that same-sex couples did not have a right to marriage, as there is “no fundamental right to marriage.”

  • The minority opinion, by the CJI and Justice Kaul, held that same-sex couples had the right to civil union and the right to adopt children.

  • However, the majority opinion, involving Justices Bhat, Kohli and Narasimha, stated that the right to civil union for same-sex couples was not valid and that the couples could not be given the right to adopt children, upholding CARA’s regulations.

  • The same was also highlighted by Live Law in their X posts regarding the hearing.

The Supreme Court upheld CARA's regulations which prohibit unmarried couples from adopting children.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • One can listen to Justice Bhat speaking about disagreeing to allow adoption by same-sex couples here.

Conclusion: Social media users have shared posts to falsely claim that the Supreme Court has allowed same-sex couples to adopt children in their verdict in the marriage equality case.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

