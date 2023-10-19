Validity of Trans Heterosexual Marriage: Why Activists Are Divided on SC Verdict

For Shaman Gupta, a trans rights activist the SC verdict is simply a reinforcement of what already existed.

"Personally, I don't see it as a win... This is not a new judgment. Those who have read the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) (TRANS) Act properly know that this was a right which was already established. So the SC's verdict is a clarification and reinforcement of what already existed," Gupta said.

Gupta is the founding member and former CEO of TWEET Foundation, a trans-led organisation working to provide shelter, education and employment for people from the community.