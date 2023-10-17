'Right To Marriage Not Fundamental': Highlights From Marriage Equality Verdict

Reading out the verdict, CJI Chandrachud stated that "homosexuality or queerness is not an urban concept or restricted to the upper classes of the society. To imagine that queer people exist only in urban and elite spaces is to erase them."

But he stated that if the Special Marriage Act of 1954 is struck down, "it will take the country to the pre-Indpendence era ... The court is not equipped to undertake such an exercise of reading meaning into the statute."

He added that a change in the regime of the SMA is "for the Parliament to decide," and that the court must be careful not to encroach on the legislative domain.

The CJI, however, acknowledged the right to choose one's partner and the right to recognition of that union.

Speaking of a queer person's right to adopt, he said: