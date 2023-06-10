'Won't Leave Mumbai Till We Get Justice': Father of Teen Murdered in Hostel

"She loved Mumbai; she wanted to work here after her studies. She would tell me, 'Papa, let's get a house here'. But now, the city has taken her from me," the father of an 18-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered by a security guard at a government-run hostel in south Mumbai's Marine Drive area, told The Quint.

The teen, who was pursuing a computer engineering diploma course in the city, was found dead inside her fourth-floor hostel room on Tuesday, 6 June. She hailed from Akola in Vidarbha.

The accused, Om Prakash Kanojia, a 35-year-old watchman at the same hostel, was also found dead at a railway track nearby. The police said he died by suicide minutes after leaving the hostel at 4.44 am on Tuesday.