College Girl Raped, Murdered in Mumbai; Suspect Also Found Dead

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday, 6 June, registered a case of rape and murder after the body of a 19-year-old college girl was found in her room at Savitri Phule Women's Hostel in the city's Marine Drive area.
The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Om Prakash Kanaujia, who had been working as a security guard in the hostel, was also found dead, the police told the media.
Based on a complaint by the student's cousin, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the security guard under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape).
Polytechnic Student, Native of Vidarbha
The victim, a native of the Vidarbha region in Maharashtra, was a student at a polytechnic college in suburban Bandra. She had been untraceable since Tuesday afternoon, with her hostel room locked from the outside.
"We got information that at Savitri Bai Hostel, a girl was missing and her room was locked from the outside. She was found dead inside with a dupatta around her neck. Police suspect that she was murdered after rape," said Additional Commissioner Abhinav Deshmukh told India Today.
The Mumbai Police also added that her body has been sent for autopsy and a clearer picture will emerge after that.
The suspect, who had been working in the hostel for over 15 years, was found dead on the railway tracks near Charni Road. His body has also been sent for postmortem, the police said.
