International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga Secrets For Good Health From a Yoga Master
On International Yoga Day 2022 FIT spoke to Grand Master Akshar, a yoga master and the founder of Akshar Yoga Academy.
We've already covered the scientific evidence that supports yoga as a complementary or alternative form of therapy for many disorders.
The roots and branches of Yoga, though, grow far beyond just the physical benefits. Apart from physical health, mental relaxation, and improved psychospiritual outlooks on life, yoga provides a rounded approach to health that many other forms of exercise lack.
“Yoga helps us discard all the negative traits that might be ingrained inside and replace the same with positive virtues. If we talk about the new normal, it follows a prolonged period that ended up altering the way we had been living."Yoga Master Akshar, Akshar Yoga
Akshar adds, "The outbreak of COVID-19 and pandemic-induced lockdowns made many amongst us battle conditions like depression and negativity. Now that we appear to have overcome the toughest, it is extremely critical to maintain positivity along with good health, and Yoga can be the most effective tool to ensure the same.”
What Are Some of the Less Known Benefits of Yoga?
Akshar adds that different parts of yoga and different asanas have many benefits that get little mention in contemporary literature.
“For instance, there are different Pranayama such as Bhastrika Pranayama, Bhramari Pranayama and Vratakar Pranayama that help in keeping heart diseases at bay."
"Those facing issues pertaining to eye health can perform different Asanas - like Makara Mudra, Bhramari Pranayama and Surya Namaskar – along with a few lifestyle changes such as nutritious diet, increased water consumption and washing eyes with cold water to overcome the same."Grand Master Akshar, Founder, Akshar Yoga
He adds, "People seem to be realizing the potential of Yoga and that is why even those who never practiced the Asanas earlier are now taking it up religiously.”
He adds that Yoga is a tool to reconstruct lives holistically.
"The different Asanas of Yoga enable us to get rid of panic, chaos, and aggression while cultivating peace, calmness, and awareness, all of which are intrinsic to the foundation of new India."
(Grand Master Akshar, born Akshar Nath, is a yoga master who has founded institutions like Akshar Yoga and R&D centre. He's also the President of the World Yoga Organization and International Siddha Foundation.)
