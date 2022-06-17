International Yoga Day 2022: Benefits of Yoga on Overall Health
Know how can yoga help keep your entire body healthy.
Yoga is just not about difficult poses or meditation. It has many affects on our body if done correctly and under the guidance of well-trained yoga instructors. Yoga includes various contemplative and self-disciplinary practices like meditation, chanting, mantra, prayer, breath work, ritual, and even selfless action.
The word “yoga” is derived from the root word “yuj,” which means “to yoke” or “to bind.” The word has several meanings from astrological conjunction to matrimony, with the core theme being connection.
'Yoga asana' is a phrase used for the physical practice and postures of yoga.
In this article, we will highlight the various benefits of yoga in detail.
Increases Flexibility
According to US NIH, the main advantage of practicing yoga poses is to become flexible and help the body increase flexibility over time.
Flexibility is an important aspect of physical health and there are various styles to choose from. They all differ in intensity from high to moderate to mild. The lowest intensity poses can also increase flexibility.
Yoga has proved to improve flexibility in adults 65 and older since this age group suffers from reduced flexibility as they age. Research has found that yoga slows down loss and improves flexibility in older adults.
Helps Relieve Stress
According to the American Psychological Association, 84% of American adults have experienced positive results and have gotten rid of prolonged stress by practicing yoga.
Physical practice is one aspect of yoga, the other aspects include meditation, breath work, and auditory rituals, like chanting and sound baths which thus lessen tension and help relieve stress.
Helps Reduce Anxiety
According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders are the most common mental health disorders in the United States. Some of which are generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety, and specific phobias. Chronic stress can also be categorized as an anxiety disorder.
Research proves that yoga asana can be effective and can be used as an alternative treatment for anxiety disorders, though further research is required.
Yoga Nidra, a body scan/guided meditation has proved to conclusively reduce symptoms of anxiety in people.
Helps Boost Immunity
Yoga not only helps relieve stress but helps improve immunity as well. Moreover, chronic stress negatively affects the immune system.
Weakened immunity can increase the risk of various health conditions. According to Healthline, yoga being an alternative treatment for stress can help improve immunity by keeping stress at bay.
Research has shown a distinct link between practicing yoga consistently over the long term and improvement in the functioning of the immune system.
Yoga can help fight inflammation and enhance cell-mediated immunity.
Helps Improve Posture
There is no doubt that this generation is hooked to their phones, laptops, tabs, and other gadgets. Even with the change in lifestyle in work from home environment, people sit at the desk for long hours with a hunched back.
According to PubMed, yoga has been shown to improve brain functioning in parts responsible for enteroception, a process that helps recognize the sensations within your body and posture.
Moreover, yoga’s contribution to mobility and flexibility is an additional benefit that helps in better alignment by releasing muscles that become tight and thus improving the mobility of the spine.
You can practice yoga poses in between your workout to promote better posture.
