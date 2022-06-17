International Yoga Day 2022: Benefits of Yoga on Overall Health

Yoga is just not about difficult poses or meditation. It has many affects on our body if done correctly and under the guidance of well-trained yoga instructors. Yoga includes various contemplative and self-disciplinary practices like meditation, chanting, mantra, prayer, breath work, ritual, and even selfless action.

The word “yoga” is derived from the root word “yuj,” which means “to yoke” or “to bind.” The word has several meanings from astrological conjunction to matrimony, with the core theme being connection.

'Yoga asana' is a phrase used for the physical practice and postures of yoga.

In this article, we will highlight the various benefits of yoga in detail.