International Yoga Day 2022: Here's The Science Behind Why Yoga Is Good For You

21 June is International Yoga Day. But you already know that. So let's put aside the flood of Yoga day updates, yoga day news, yoga day videos, and yoga day healthcare tips you're probably drowning in.

Let's take a step back and examine yoga and its benefits and drawbacks with a cold, clinical, scientific eye. What is the science behind yoga? Is it an effective approach to weight loss, improved sleep, and better mental health? Or are yoga teachers and practitioners simply sharing baseless, unscientific claims?

Let's find out.