Yoga Asanas for Hypertension: Best Yoga Poses To Manage High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is one of the common health problems experienced by the people of the US. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, half of the adults have hypertension, and the worst part is that they don't even know it.

But there is nothing you have to worry about. High blood pressure is a common health condition and can be easily managed with a few lifestyle changes. Yoga is one of the things that may help.

Hypertension increases the risk of serious health conditions, such as heart attacks or strokes. Research shows that yoga can play a crucial role in lowering high blood pressure.