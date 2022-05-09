5 Foods That Can Help Relieve Asthma Symptoms
Include these 5 foods in your diet if you want to get rid of asthma symptoms.
Asthma is a respiratory disease that can cause inflammation from the airways to the lungs and the condition can make breathing difficult to an extent that patients cannot perform their daily activities.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 25 million Americans suffer from asthma. It is one of the chronic conditions among American children: 1 out of 12 children suffers from asthma.
Research proves that a traditional Western diet — high in refined grains, red meat, processed meat, and sweets can worsen asthma symptoms by increasing inflammation. Therefore, a diet filled with more fruits and vegetables must be included to positively impact both asthma risk and control.
Here is a list of food items that you can include in your diet if you want to prevent the worsening of asthma symptoms.
1. Fruits
Add more fruits to your diet, especially apples and oranges if you want to get rid of your asthma symptoms. According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, fruits contain beta carotene, vitamin C, and E which help alleviate inflammation thus reducing the swelling in the lungs.
The reason why fruits have a positive effect on asthma patients is not clearly known but research does prove its potential to reduce the risk of asthma. It is advised to include two servings of fruits and five servings of vegetables in your diet if you want to get hold of the asthma symptoms.
2. Salmon
According to BMC Public Health, all fats are not harmful to asthma patients. People who eat junk food and butter regularly are at a higher risk of suffering from asthma. Fats like monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats, and omega-3 fatty acids can prove beneficial for asthma patients.
Omega-3 fatty acids help with the reduction in inflammation in people. Salmon is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. Other plant-based sources of omega-3 include walnuts, chia seeds, and flax seeds.
According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), salmon is a rich source of vitamin D, with 71 percent of your daily required intake in a 3-ounce serving. Vitamin D can help manage asthma symptoms.
3. Beans
A healthy gut can help us deal with asthma and auto-immune diseases in a better way. According to a review of Clinical and Translational Immunology, high-fiber foods promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut which lowers the risk of inflammatory disorders, including asthma.
Beans are a rich source of prebiotics or good gut bacteria and the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine recommends eating ½ cup every day.
4. Ginger
Ginger can help relieve asthma symptoms because of the certain components present in it. According to the American Journal of Respiratory Cell and Molecular Biology, ginger helps relax the airways.
Therefore doctors advise adding some fresh ginger root to a vegetable stir-fry and this way, you’ll get the benefits of ginger, fiber, and nutrients.
5. Turmeric
Turmeric is a staple of Indian cuisine and according to the NCCIH, turmeric is widely used in traditional Chinese and East Asian medicine traditions for respiratory and other disorders.
Research suggests turmeric’s active ingredient, curcumin, may help relieve inflammation in the airways. Though more research is needed to determine the health benefits of turmeric.
