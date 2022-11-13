World Diabetes Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Wishes and Posters

“Diabetes sounds like you’re going to die when you hear it. I was immediately frightened. But once I got a better idea of what it was and that is was something I could manage myself, I was comforted.”- Nick Jonas

“One thing that you really have to do is move forward. You’ve gotta really tackle this. You can’t be a passive patient.”- Dr. Phill McGraw

(on insulin injections) “It’s just like sitting down to the make up table – I’ve got this I’m going to put on, have a drink of coffee, you know – it’s part of your routine.”- Mary Tyler Moore

“Everybody’s going to have some degree of health problems, and as we get older I think we’ve gotta maintain.”- Tom Hanks



“People think it’s hard to cut out sugar, but it can be done. You just have to put some effort in.”- Halle Berry

"With diabetes, there are so many things that you learn that you didn’t think you wanted to know, but now you have this disease, you’ve gotta do it."- Randy Jackson