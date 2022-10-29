Elon Musk Uses Diabetes Drug for Weight Loss: How Safe Is It? Doctors Explain

Dr Tarun Sahani, a senior consultant for internal medicine at Delhi’s Apollo Hospital, told FIT that since the side effects are way too many, using this drug only for weight loss is not recommended by any doctor.

For people who might want to use the drug, Dr Sahani suggests exercising extreme caution and medical supervision. He adds that the drug should only be used in “special circumstances.”

While Dr Sahani reiterates that this is definitely not a “healthy trend,” he understands that people in the beauty industry might feel that it’s critical for them to look a certain way.

Dr Caroline Apovian, co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, told People that using these drugs for weight loss as a trend comes at the cost of snatching the drug from those suffering from type 2 diabetes, putting them at increased risk.