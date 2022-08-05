Doctors Find Link Between Blood Protein and Increased Diabetes and Cancer Risk

A study found that the presence of a protein in your blood could indicate your risk of diabetes and cancer accurately.

The study, published in Diabetologia journal, states that a heightened presence of prostasin, a protein found in the blood, can serve as an early indicator of diabetes and cancer risk.

The study, conducted by doctors from Sweden and China, analyzed over two decades of health data from 4,500 adults in the 45-64 year age bracket.

The study analyzed data from a 10-year long study called the Malmo Diet and Cancer Study, which was published in 1993.

