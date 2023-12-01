'All That Matters is Love': Couple Opens Up About Living With an HIV+ Partner

"When I first met him, I thought he was gay," laughs Neelam (name changed on request). "We became friends, and I was very free with him because I thought he wasn't into me."

Chinmay laughs too, chiming in, "I found out later that she thought I was gay. I liked her from the time I saw her. I was just very shy."

Chinmay, 31 – a person living with HIV since birth, and Neelam, 29 – not HIV positive herself, but a survivor of parents who succumbed to complications from it – met at a training programme for PLHIV in 2019.

As per the latest HIV estimates report by the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, there are 23.49 lakh people living with HIV/AIDS (PLH) in India in 2019.

Chinmay and Neelam have been together for four years now, and they want you to know that HIV doesn't hinder one's chances of finding love. This is the story of how they navigate love, life and relationships with HIV.