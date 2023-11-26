Love, Rights, & Acceptance: What the Delhi Queer Pride 2023 Was All About

The LGBTQIA+ community took out the 2023 Queer Pride Parade in Delhi on Sunday, 26 November. The march began at Barakhamba and will conclude at Jantar Mantar.

"It's important to be part of the Pride Parade because we get no support – neither from society nor from our families," 18-year-old Abid (he/him), a fashion designer based out of Delhi, tells The Quint.

The Delhi Queer Pride Parade, which has over 500 participants, comes just over a month after the Supreme Court denied legal recognition to same-sex marriages in India.