‘No More Racing Against Your Body Clock’: Women Talk Freezing Their Eggs

Divya, however reports having experienced some discomfort in the days leading up to the extraction. "It was a bit like, you know when you're about to get your period, but it's not here yet. I felt heavy and tired and slightly nauseous sometimes."

This is normal, says Dr Richa Jagtap, Clinical Director and Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Mumbai.

"Most women will have symptoms similar to premenstrual symptoms where they may feel a little bit of heaviness, slight bloating, and they might have some sensitivity to certain types of foods where they have difficulty digesting really oily spicy food," she says.

This, she explains is because they're essentially fast tracking your menstrual cycle, so they can harvest multiple eggs at once.

"If we have at least 12 eggs, we will have a higher chance of a good prognosis when the woman chooses to thaw them," she says.