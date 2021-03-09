‘Society’s Attitude Towards Infertility is Problematic’
People should be sensitised about infertility.
35-year-old Akshata (name changed on request) from Bengaluru says that society’s attitude towards infertility must change.
Moment of realisation: It’s been 7 years to our marriage. It was around 4 years back that we started trying for a baby and found out that there were problems.
Coming to terms with it: There are no immediate or easy solutions to this. You have to be calm and patient and let it not consume you. Luckily for us, our parents provided great emotional support.
The pressure of starting a family: Oh yes, few months into marriage and people want to know when you’re planning to start a family. And then with time, of course, the questions, murmurs, snide remarks only increase.
Whether society is harsher to women: Yes, people love to blame women no matter what. My husband is not asked as many questions about having a baby as I am. It can take a toll on you emotionally and mentally.
Whether motherhood completes a woman: Honestly, there’s no such thing. This is quite an outdated thought. I have nothing else to say.
Breaking the stigma around infertility: First and foremost, people should be sensitised about infertility. This will solve half the problem. More than dealing with infertility it’s society’s attitude towards it that’s problematic. People should learn to be kinder to one another.
