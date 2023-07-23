TN Cop Suicide Spotlights Need to Address Mental Health Issues in Police Force

(Trigger warning: Description of suicide. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)

On 7 July, Coimbatore range DIG Vijayakumar died by suicide, and days later, on 10 July, a cavalry policeman in Chennai allegedly took his own life. The consecutive alleged suicides have cast a spotlight on the need to address mental health issues in police force in Tamil Nadu.

The Quint reached out to police officers and mental health professionals to understand the issues faced by these officers, and how to address them effectively.