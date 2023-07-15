‘Maaveeran’ review: Sivakarthikeyan shines in Tamil Nadu’s ‘Minnal Murali’

Filmmaker Madonne Ashwin, who won a national award for his debut film Mandela, is back with his sophomore directorial, Maaveeran, a well-crafted fantasy action and political entertainer that revolves around a hero hailing from the slums.

Contrary to the title, Maaveeran (The Great Warrior), our hero initially lacks courage, focusing on family's survival rather than confronting injustices. The film sheds light on government housing struggles and the lack of agency for slum residents. However, a job as a cartoonist sparks his creativity, weaving the struggles of his community into his work.

The film, co-starring some of the best actors like Yogi Babu, Saritha, and Myskinn, takes us on Sivakarthikeyan's journey from cowardice to heroism as a slum-dwelling cartoonist who finds his voice.

As the story unfolds, Sathya (Sivakarthikeyan) undergoes a transformation, acquiring a unique superpower that enables him to champion the cause of the marginalised. However, what sets Maaveeran apart is its rooted and innovative approach to the superhero trope. It incorporates elements of social realism and grounds the fantastical aspects in a relatable context.