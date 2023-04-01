‘Viduthalai Part-1' Review: Soori Shines in Vetrimaaran’s Realistic Cop Drama

Set in the 1980s, the film opens with a tragic train accident in a hilly terrain of southern Tamil Nadu. The police suspect the bomb blast was executed by Makkal Padai, a separatist group which claims to oppose the government as the measures taken for development of the region comes at the cost of destruction and depletion of natural resources and the ecosystem.

But were the Makkal Padai really behind the horrific train attack that killed several civilians? Who is the mastermind operating this outfit? Why do some villagers support the group that is termed a terror organisation? A naïve cop, Kumaresan (Soori) who joins the police department tasked with hunting down the kingpin, tries to give us the answers.